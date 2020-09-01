Charlene "Char" Salvaterra Vaan passed away on August 16th 2020 in Hendersonville NC.
Charlene was born on July 1, 1945 in Syracuse, NY to parents Dominick and Roberta Salvaterra. Charlene graduated from SUNY Oswego and was a teaching professional in Florida for her entire profound career. Charlene retired and enjoyed her late years in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.
Charlene is preceded in death by Brother Robert Salvaterra. Surviving are sisters, Nancy Lero of Nevada and Sharon Martin of Texas; two brothers, Paul Salvaterra of PA and Matthew Salvaterra of NY; and several nieces and nephews
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by all who knew her.
The family kindly request any memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
An online register book is available by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.