Charles “Charlie” Kilpatrick
Charles "Charlie" Kilpatrick, 75, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mission Hospital after battling ill health for many years. A lifelong native of Hendersonville, he was the son of former Hendersonville County Sheriff, James Kilpatrick and wife, Ada.
Charlie served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and was of the Baptist faith. He retired after 30 years of employment at Charlie Kilpatrick Trucking, Five Brothers Produce and Quality First Produce. An avid golfer, Charlie also enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He was a generous, kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He never met a stranger, was quick with a joke and was loved by all who had the good fortune of knowing him.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Harriet Worthy; his brother, Jimmy "J.J." Kilpatrick; his daughter, Misty Anders; and nephew Chuck Kilpatrick.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years and love of his life, Judy Kilpatrick of Hendersonville; his sisters, Judy Johnson (Pete) and Peggy Osteen (Gerald); sister-in-law, Doris Kilpatrick; a daughter, Melany James (Gaylord); son, Chris Kilpatrick (Patricia); step-daughter, Kimberly King; nephews, Terry Osteen and Jeff Kilpatrick; nieces, Cindy Pearson, Natasha Matus and Courtney Nesbitt; grandchildren, Erin and Beth Jones; Taylor and Tyler Kilpatrick; Christopher and Daniel Pascoe; and Gretchen Schober; and by six great-grandchildren.
The family will have a public visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6 to 8pm in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Reverend Dr. Ansel Pace will officiate.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Arrangements are in the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
