Flat Rock, NC- Charles Adolph Eye (Charlie), son of the late Cramer Theodore Eye Sr. and Molly
Carver Eye passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Cramer Theodore Eye Jr.; a nephew, Cramer Theodore Eye III (Teddy) and a sister, Carolyn Eye Menendez. He was the loving, caring, compassionate husband of the late Frances J. Eye (Johnnie) who passed away in 1995.
He was a member of Mud Creek Baptist Church. He was a Navy reserve, a Marine reserve and was active duty in the Army where he served in the Korean War with the 278th Regimental Combat Team. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #77 and V.F.W. Post #5206.
In addition, Charlie was a lifetime member of Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue with active service from 1966- 1990 in which he served as Captain, First Assistant Chief and Second Assistant Chief. He helped train the first group of Junior Volunteer Firemen and was a member of the North Carolina Association of Rescue and Emergency Medical Services.
Charlie retired from General Electric after thirty three years of service.
He is survived by one son, Danny Bordner (Tinkie) and his wife Gail of Vale, NC; one daughter, Debbie Eye of Flat Rock, NC; three grandchildren, Terri Miller and husband Nathan of Georgia, Lorissa Vines and husband David of Hickory, NC and Wesley Kale and wife Rebakah of Hickory, NC; four great grandchildren, Christopher Miller, Daniel Miller, Eden Miller and Cameron Kale and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Jackson Funeral Service. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Oakdale Cemetery with Rev. Mark Hunnicutt officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Henderson County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice or Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue as a thank you for all their support.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
