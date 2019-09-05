Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Charles B. Williams Obituary
DANA, NC- Charles B.Williams,88, of Dana, NC went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He was the son of the late William Jason Williams and Allie Vaughn Beddingfield and was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Dotson Williams and two great grandsons, Griffin Wyatt Anglin and Kasey
Daniel Rathbone.
Charles worked for the Henderson County School System and retired from the Board of Education.
He loved to farm, woodwork, fish and hunt and was a member of Dana Baptist Church.
He is survived by six children, Sandy Poythress (Dennis) of Henderson, NC, Cathy Rathbone (Kenny) of Hot Springs, NC, Eddie Williams (Ginger) of Dana, Teresa Holbert (Eddie) of Landrum, SC, Danny Williams (Candy) of Hendersonville and Patricia Hardesty (Dean) of Hendersonville; seventeen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald and Sonny Williams; two sisters, Betty and Kristina Williams and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 8th at Dana Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends
one hour prior to the service at the church and at other times the family will be at the home of Patricia and Dean Hardesty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Alzheimer's Association, Asheville, NC.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
