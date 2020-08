Or Copy this URL to Share

HENDERSONVILLE- Charles Bennett Jenkins Jr., 38, passed away August 21, 2020.

Viewing will be held 5-7 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mud Creek Baptist Church 102 Mine Gap Rd East Flat Rock, NC.

Graveside Service will be held 1:00 pm August 28, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery.

Professional Service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.



