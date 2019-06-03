|
Charles "Chuck" D. Burnette, age 89, of Kerrville passed away peacefully on Monday May 20th, under the care of River Point Assisted Living facility in Kerrville Texas. Charles was born in Asheville, North Carolina to Inez and Charles A. Burnette on May 10, 1930. The Burnette family relocated to Hendersonville, North Carolina where Charles and his sister Connie, spent their early years.
Charles was an athletic individual. During his Hendersonville high school years, he developed into a predominant athlete, lettering in both basketball and football. He acquired the nickname of "Star". Upon graduating high school, he and other friends enlisted in the Airforce. It was during his military endeavors that he met and fell in love with Julia LaDell Camp who at that time was residing in San Angelo Texas. After receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Airforce Chuck enrolled in Texas A&M. Chuck and his soon to be sole mate elected to elope. They drove to New Mexico to wed. Friends joined them in this endeavor as witnesses and in celebration. Chuck earned his degree at Texas A&M in 1960. Chuck sought employment in Austin and landed a position with the City of Austin. Later he moved to the State Building Commission Department, where he managed to conclude his working career as Chief of Construction and Inspection Department, as a retiree.
Charles is survived by his son Kelly Burnette and daughter Lori Ann Eck. He has six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Chuck elected to remain in Kerrville following the passing of his wife Julia LaDell, which occurred January 21, 2017. He expressed on many occasions he felt comfortable in the Kerrville community and referred to it as home. At his request he wanted no celebration of life ceremony following his crematory proceedings. The family were given instructions on where and how ashes will be spread for both.
On behalf of the surviving family, we wish to extend a sincere "Thank You" to the staff at River Point Assisted Care facility and to the many friends who touched his life, especially the Kerrville Dulcimer Group, which he and our Mother found comfort in the fellowship and music that was shared. You touched his heart as well as his surviving family. God Bless you all. Our hearts are filled with many fond memories which we will carry forever.
Published in The Times-News from June 3 to June 4, 2019