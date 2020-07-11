Charles "Charlie" Dwayne Messer, 66, of Fletcher, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Elizabeth House after a brief illness.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was a son of the late JD and Dora Freeman Messer. Charlie graduated from WHHS in 1973. He was a business owner and served his community for many years on the Fletcher Planning Board and Town Council, as well as being a Henderson County Commissioner for five terms (20 years). He also served on various other county boards throughout the years.
Charlie was a member of Biltmore Church in Hendersonville. He was dedicated to his family and especially enjoyed watching his grandsons play ball. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Ann Baldwin Messer whom he married on January 5, 1974; his two daughters, Shalon Ann Messer Pierce (Travis) and Shauna Elizabeth Messer Williams (Mark); four grandchildren, Micah Pierce, Noah Pierce, Lathan Williams and Anniston Williams; and countless friends, with whom he loved spending time.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the West Henderson High School Auditorium with Pastor Marcus Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Patty's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM – 2 PM at West High.
Memorial contributions may be made to one of Charlie's favorite organizations, Special Needs Sports, by visiting www.tmcfunding.com
and choosing Charlie's page.
Online condolences may be offered at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.