Charles E. McKinney, 59, of Hendersonville passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an accident.

He is survived by one brother, Randy; and one niece, Randa. He will be loved and missed by his extended family and friends.

Asheville Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.





