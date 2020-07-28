Charles Edward Hill, 77, of East Flat Rock passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Eula Mae and James Newell Hill. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donnie Lee Morgan Hill; brother, James Hill and a sister, Sibyl Staton.
A native of Henderson County and of the Baptist faith, Charles was an apple farmer for over 40 years. He retired from Eaton Corp where he was a supervisor. After retirement he then worked with his brothers and nephews at their commercial mowing business, Redmond Mowing. Charles volunteered with the Blue Ridge Fire Department, served on the Board of Directors, and achieved lifetime member status.
Charles loved spending time with his grandchildren and supporting them in all their activities. He was known to help anyone in need and support those less fortunate during the Holidays. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his free time.
Surviving him are his two sons, Lynn Hill and wife Kim of Hendersonville, Jerry Hill and wife Mitzi of Flat Rock; grandchildren, Hunter Hill and wife Molly, Ashton Hill and wife Heather, Trenton and Chelsie Hill; great-grandchildren, Archer, Kolt and Axton Hill; three sisters, Jean Jackson, Faye King and Sharon Amos; two brothers, Frank and Gerald Hill.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Christmas Assistance Program, PO Box 2387 Hendersonville, NC 2879
