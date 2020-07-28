1/1
Charles Edward Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Hill, 77, of East Flat Rock passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Eula Mae and James Newell Hill. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donnie Lee Morgan Hill; brother, James Hill and a sister, Sibyl Staton.
A native of Henderson County and of the Baptist faith, Charles was an apple farmer for over 40 years. He retired from Eaton Corp where he was a supervisor. After retirement he then worked with his brothers and nephews at their commercial mowing business, Redmond Mowing. Charles volunteered with the Blue Ridge Fire Department, served on the Board of Directors, and achieved lifetime member status.
Charles loved spending time with his grandchildren and supporting them in all their activities. He was known to help anyone in need and support those less fortunate during the Holidays. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his free time.
Surviving him are his two sons, Lynn Hill and wife Kim of Hendersonville, Jerry Hill and wife Mitzi of Flat Rock; grandchildren, Hunter Hill and wife Molly, Ashton Hill and wife Heather, Trenton and Chelsie Hill; great-grandchildren, Archer, Kolt and Axton Hill; three sisters, Jean Jackson, Faye King and Sharon Amos; two brothers, Frank and Gerald Hill.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Christmas Assistance Program, PO Box 2387 Hendersonville, NC 2879
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.
Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care assisted the family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Cremation
336 Rockwood Road
Arden, NC 828-433-6656
828-433-6656
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved