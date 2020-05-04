|
Charles Franklin Garren, 74, of Fletcher passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following a period of declining health. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was a son of the late Jason and Vesta Barnwell Garren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Garren in 2020 and his sister, Brenda Gentry.
Charles enjoyed being outdoors and going camping. He also enjoyed spending time working on cars with his son. His greatest joy came from loving on his Chihuahua, Star.
He is survived by his son, Jason Garren and his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Robyn Garren; grandchildren, Ninah, Aiden, Annabelle and Brendalynn Garren; brother, Wayne Garren; sister, Annette Wright and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home chapel. The family will have a private family graveside at a later date.
Published in The Times-News from May 4 to May 5, 2020