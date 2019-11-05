|
TUXEDO- Charles Hugh Bunting-Frame, 74, died at Sunnybrook Assisted Living.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan Boys Frame; father, Charlie Frame Sr.; sons, Sam Frame and his fiancé, Katherine Blackwell and Matthew Frame; sisters, Louisa and her husband, Bohdan Tkachenko, Margaret and her husband Michael Braman; grandchildren, Evie, Charli, and Alex; sister-in-law, Mae Boys; brother-in-law, Ernest M. Boys Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on November 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville with Reverend Dr. Mark Ralls officiating.
In lieu of flowers his family requests that donations in Charlie's memory be directed to the Frank and Calla Bell Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1192, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com. Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019