Charles M. Russell, 89, of Hendersonville died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. A native of Henderson County, Charles was a son of the late Mack C. and Mary J. Russell and he was also preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Cowan. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, Kedron Lodge 387 AF & AM, and Oasis Temple. Charles was a life member of the Hendersonville Shrine Club and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-eight years, Colene Russell; two daughters, Donna Russell of Hendersonville, Denise Russell Pearsall and her husband Ben of Greenville, SC; a sister, Sue Dixon of Statesville, a brother, Bill Russell of Cleveland, NC; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Steve Scoggins will officiate. Masonic Rites will be performed by Kedron Lodge 387 AF & AM.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, care of the Hendersonville Shrine Club, P.O. Box 1901 Hendersonville, NC 28793-1901 or First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, 312 5th Ave., W., Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019