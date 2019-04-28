|
Charles "Butch" Maybin, 74, of Zirconia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born on March 10, 1945 to Preston and Alma Bradley Maybin. In addition to his parents, his is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Maybin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Syble Maybin; son, Roger Maybin; brother, Billy H. Maybin (Billie Faye); and numerous other family members and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:30am at Cedar Springs Baptist Church, with burial following the service at Beddingfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service, beginning at 10:30am.
Forest Lawn Funeral home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019