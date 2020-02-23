|
Date of Birth: 11/27/1956
Date of Death: 2/16/2020
GREENWOOD, SC- Charles Peter Mackin, 63, husband of Patricia Ann Overton Mackin, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born November 27, 1956 in Queens, NY he was the son of the late James Boniface and Margaret Fenelius Mackin. He was a graduate of New York University where he received a degree in Accounting. He was employed by Aaron Enterprise in Hendersonville, NC as a Chief Financial Officer and then the Sunshine House in Greenwood, SC as Chief Financial Officer.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Daniel Charles Mackin and fiance, Kaylyn Freeman, of Beaufort; daughter, Katherine Arlene Mackin, of Greenwood; brother, Joseph Mackin, of Westbury, NY; and sister, Anne Mackin, of Greenwood.
He was predeceased in death by a brother, James Mackin.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Memorial services will be conducted 11AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church c/o Church Building Fund, 915 Mathis Rd, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020