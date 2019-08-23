|
|
LANDRUM, SC- Charles Robert Loescher, 71, of Landrum passed away Thursday, August, 22, 2019 at Magnolia Manor. He was the son of the late Alfred V. and Clarice Mary McGee Loescher and husband to the late Michele Aldrich Loescher.
Charles was of the Catholic Faith and served in the US Army during Vietnam. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing in Florida. He was kind hearted and giving man and could fix just about anything.
He is survived by a son, Richard Loescher; two brothers, Michael Loescher and Edward Loescher; a sister, Claire Licciardi; and grandchildren, Isabella and Reid Loescher.
In addition to his wife and parents he is predeceased by a sister, Maryann Loescher.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00am Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church conducted by Father Jason Christian.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Humane Society, 88 Centipede Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019