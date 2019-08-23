Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Loescher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robert Loescher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Robert Loescher Obituary
LANDRUM, SC- Charles Robert Loescher, 71, of Landrum passed away Thursday, August, 22, 2019 at Magnolia Manor. He was the son of the late Alfred V. and Clarice Mary McGee Loescher and husband to the late Michele Aldrich Loescher.
Charles was of the Catholic Faith and served in the US Army during Vietnam. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing in Florida. He was kind hearted and giving man and could fix just about anything.
He is survived by a son, Richard Loescher; two brothers, Michael Loescher and Edward Loescher; a sister, Claire Licciardi; and grandchildren, Isabella and Reid Loescher.
In addition to his wife and parents he is predeceased by a sister, Maryann Loescher.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00am Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church conducted by Father Jason Christian.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Humane Society, 88 Centipede Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now