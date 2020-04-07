Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
More Obituaries for Charles Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robert Phillips


1973 - 2020
Charles Robert Phillips Obituary
Charles Robert Phillips, 46, of Fletcher, died Sunday April 5, 2020 at Advent Health Care. He was born September 17, 1973, to the late Willard L. and Judy W. Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Betsy W. Phillips who died November 1, 2017.
Charles was a native of Henderson County and attended A.B. Technical College. He was a member of Oak Forrest Baptist Church. Charles loved Volkswagens and outdoor activities; camping was one of his favorite things to do.
Charles is survived by his sister Melissa "Mitsy" Jones and her husband Don of Hendersonville, his "big brother" Tim Webb, many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as three best friends, Shawnee Fletcher Bennett, Randall West and Jamie Auch that will miss him dearly.
A private service will be held at a later date when it is appropriate for family and friends to gather together.
An online register is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
