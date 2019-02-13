|
April 22, 1923 – February 12, 2019
Charles Sterrett Johnson, 95, of Hendersonville, NC died late Tuesday afternoon, February 12, 2019 after a brief illness.
Mr. Johnson was born on Sunday, April 22, 1923 in Charleston, WV to the late John F. and Lyda C. (Kinder) Johnson.
On May 5, 1945 in Binghamton, NY, he married his loving wife of 64 years, the former, Marion Louise Heath who died December 28, 2009.
Mr. Johnson proudly served his country during WWII before being honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1945. He retired as the sitting President of the Florida National Bank in Daytona Beach, FL and was a faithful and devoted member of St. James Episcopal Church in Hendersonville, NC.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving son, James F. Johnson and his wife, Tina of Winter Springs, FL; four grandchildren, Brianna Johnson, Nick Johnson and his wife, Michelle, Rob Johnson and wife Jennifer and Mary-Heath Swanson and her husband, Darren; eight great-grandchildren, Max, Taylor, Tyler, Matthew, Kathryn, Lillian, Elliott and Oliver. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his two beloved children, a son, Robert E. Johnson and a daughter, Cheryl A. Fredrick.
A service of the Burial of the Dead will be offered in celebration of Mr. Johnson's life, one o'clock Friday afternoon, February 15, 2019 in St. James Episcopal Church, 766 North Main Street, Hendersonville, NC with the Rev. Christie Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 pm the morning of the service on Friday in the Shuler Funeral Home, 125 Orr's Camp Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
Memorial contributions may be offered on behalf of Mr. Johnson to St. James Episcopal Church Building Fund or a charity of the donor's choice.
Charles will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted family and many dear friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home in Hendersonville, NC. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019