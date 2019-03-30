|
Charlie F. Cagle, Sr. passed away March 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was the son of the late Thomas J. Cagle and Lillie Mae Shytle Cagle. He was predeceased by 2 Sisters, Carolyn S. Nelson and Jeannean "Sissy" Cagle and one brother, T. David Cagle. He is survived by a brother, John Cagle of Bradenton, Florida.
He was married to Rebecca diSanti Cagle for 51 years. One son, Charlie F. Cagle Jr. "Chad" (Jennifer), Hendersonville and one daughter, Heidi Cagle Knowles (Wes) of Gastonia. 3 grandchildren who were the light of his life; Wesley and Harper Knowles and Addison Cagle and several nieces and nephews.
He served in the US Navy Seabees 1967-71, serving in the Vietnam War in 1969 with MCB 58. He had the privilege of going on the Blue Ridge Honor Flight in October 2018.
He was an active member of Mud Creek Baptist where he served as a deacon.
He was the owner of Cagle Construction Company and after retirement worked at Mud Creek Baptist as the building maintenance supervisor.
Charlie was an avid fisherman and golfer. He played on the Henderson Co Parks & Rec softball league for 28 years, earning the honor of being elected to the first Hall of Fame.
A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 4:00 at Mud Creek Baptist Church 403 Rutledge Drive. Family will receive friends an hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made to The Hope Academy 405 Rutledge Dr.
To offer condolences online please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019