Charlotte Bailey, 79, passed away peacefully sitting among friends on Friday May 17, 2019, at Mt View Alzheimer's Care in Hendersonville. Charlotte was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Henry and Lorena Messer Gregory. She was also preceded in death by her husband John R. Bailey.
Charlotte was a stay at home mom, raising her two children and babysitting her granddaughter as often she could. She was a devoted wife to her husband John, until the day he passed away. Charlotte loved shopping with Barbara, and Saturday weekend trips with Pat and Barbara. Charlotte was often surprised by her daughter Andra Carpenter, with an afternoon visit and a trip to McDonalds for apple pie and coffee. This drew them closer as mother and daughter.
Charlotte had made her home with her son Pat and wife Barbara for the past ten years, until she needed 24/7 care, she then moved to Mt View Alzheimer's Care facility last July. Moving there allowed her to spend quality time with her granddaughter, Tiffany Cole. They were always painting fingernails or doing crafts. The time that they got to spend together was a blessing for both of them.
Charlotte made many friends at Mt View during the time she lived there. She loved all the workers, residents and enjoyed the pastors that came to preach and sing. It was like one big family there. She was gone in an instant, although we will miss her dearly; we cannot imagine the smile on her face as she seen heaven and all her loved ones and friends.
Charlotte was a member of Mud Creek Baptist Church, accepting Christ at a much younger age; she chose to be baptized at the young age of 69 years.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Pat Bailey and his wife Barbara, grand cats Tommy and Chloe, who made every step in the house that Charlotte made. Daughter Andra Carpenter and husband Ron, and grand dog Bella that knew right from the start to be gentle with Charlotte. Granddaughter Tiffany Cole was the Joy of her life, and her boyfriend Joe Pittman. She is also survived by her four sisters: Geraldine Dockins, Mary Sue Burns, Frankie Burrell, and Mary Helen Langston, one brother Henry Gregory, Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Crystal Robinson at Mountain View, and all the staff, and Four Seasons Hospice. Charlotte loved them all like they were family; they took excellent care of her.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with David Stanford officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday night from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home.
Charlotte loved flowers and they will be appreciated or memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's memory be directed to Four Season's Hospice 571 South Allen Road Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 19 to May 20, 2019