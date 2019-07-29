|
Charlotte Hugues Self died peacefully, as she had wished, at her home in Henderson County, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born on September 17, 1926 in Munster, S. Germany; daughter of physician parents; her father was Dr. Otto Marienfeld, and her mother was Frau Doctor Annamarie Hugues.
In 1945 she moved to England, where she received her degree in Micro Biology and married Eric Dugdale. In 1946 they moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
In 1955 she moved to the United States where she became a micro biologist and, among other activities, she specialized in the Neo-Natal program for CAMLT in Los Angeles where she worked until her retirement in 2001.
She is survived by her husband Sydney Self of Hendersonville, NC whom she married in 2001. She is also survived by her son Eric Dugdale, her daughter Annette Alexakis, and her grandsons James and Christopher Alexakis.
In 2017 she published a book – "The Hitler Years through the Eyes of a Child"; in which she described her life in Germany during the Hitler years.
Charlotte was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church and the Board of Blue Ridge Community College's Center for Lifelong Learning and gave a number of talks based on her book.
She was also an active member of the Center's Program Committee.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Church on Aug. 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Times-News from July 29 to July 30, 2019