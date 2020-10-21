Charlotte Marie Walters was born on January 8, 1933, to the late Cecil and Dorothy DeForest at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in the state of New Jersey. She married the love of her life, the late James H. Walters, in 1953 and together had three sons: Wayne, Dale, and Gary. She raised her children lovingly and was a devoted wife and mother.

She served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Baptist Hospital in Miami in 1982. She then moved with her husband, Jim, to Mills River and subsequently retired from Transylvania Regional Hospital.

More than anything, Charlotte loved her role as a wife and a mother. Charlotte's true happiness centered around her lifetime partner, Jim, for 58 years until his passing. The time they spent together both in and out of their home and traveling was done with love. In the recent years before his passing, they made a wonderful trip to Alaska. They spent a great deal of time in their home and tending to their yard because they truly enjoyed keeping it beautiful.

Charlotte continued to maintain their home and yard after Jim's passing and kept herself busy around the house because that is who she was. She continued to be a loving mother to her sons because that is what mothers are made of. Charlotte was truly a kind and generous person to all who knew her.

Charlotte will be missed immensely. Charlotte is survived by her three sons, Wayne and wife Barbara, Dale, and Gary and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Emily, Gregory, David, and Mike "Asian Mike"; and her sister, Cecilia Desimone.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Shuler Funeral Home with a graveside services following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

