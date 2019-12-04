|
Cheryl Brandow Fangmann, 76, of Hendersonville died at the Elizabeth House on Sunday, December 1, 2019. A native of Albany, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Jane Brandow.
She worked in NY as a Registered Nurse in critical care for thirty five years. After retiring to Hendersonville, Cheryl became an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and Cummings Cove Golf and Country Club. She volunteered at Pardee Memorial Hospital and the Opportunity House.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Chuck Fangmann; daughter, Kimberly Maddox her husband Randy of Amherst, VA; son, Scott Secor his wife, Laurie of Black Mtn., NC; stepson, Reverend Richard Fangmann his wife, Eileen of Northumberland, PA; stepdaughter, Linda Ingle and her husband Doug of Cary, NC she is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, sisters Gayle Vandervort and her husband, Jack of Naples, FL as well as two nieces and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 Sixth Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019