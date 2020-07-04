HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Christine Orr Lyda, 92, of St. Pauls Road, Edneyville, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Christine was born on November 2, 1927 to Tom and Milda Orr in Henderson County. After graduating from Dana High School in 1944, she became a book keeper for Winn Dixie Stores in Hendersonville.
On January 27, 1951 she wed H. Ray Lyda, going on to have her beloved son, Russell Lyda.
Christine spent most of her life working with her husband Ray on the family apple orchard Lyda and Sons Family Orchard. She attended and was a member of the Henderson County Curb Market, where she sold apples and sewed beautiful aprons, bonnets and quilted items. Christine loved to sing with her sisters and family and bake wonderful cakes and pies.
Christine is predeceased by her daughter, Christina Marie, her husband, H. Ray, her beloved brother, Bud Orr and her sister, Phyllis Orr Rogers.
She is survived by her sisters, Ann Huff of Greenville, SC, Ethel Pittillo (Jack), Marie Blackwell (Rev. Dan) and Mary Lamb all of Hendersonville, NC; her son, Russel Lyda (Teresa) of Hendersonville; her cherished and spoiled grandsons, Nathan Lyda (Amanda) and Todd Lyda all of Hendersonville; great grandchildren, Ava and Isaiah Lyda.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 7th at St. Paul's Community Cemetery with Rev. Dan Blackwell officiating.
A special thanks from the family to her dearly loved caregiver, Melba Lance and also to Vendetta Thomas.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.