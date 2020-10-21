Or Copy this URL to Share

HENDERSONVILLE- Chuck Bright, 68, passed away October 18, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents Herman Bright and Elma Bradley Bright and brother David Bright.

Survived by wife of 47 years Tina Bright; Sisters: Janet (Houston Martin), Jean (Doug Belue), Debbie (Rick Worsham), Donna (Steve Rice), Vicky (Bill Bird). Brother, Randy Bright (Sissy), nieces, nephews and multiple family members in Greece. In lieu of flowers, donations to: No kill Animal Shelter of your choice.

Professional Service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.



