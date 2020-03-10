|
Clara Lee Starling, 93, of Hendersonville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a lengthy stay at The Laurels of Hendersonville. She was a daughter of the late Marvin Chester and Pearl Medlin Benson. She was also preceded in death in 2006 by her husband of 64 years, J.T. Starling, Sr., as well as one sister.
She was known by her numerous family and friends as "Tiny" or "Ma". She was a devoted wife, mother and grand "Ma". She always had an open door policy to help any youth in our community as long as they followed her "house rules". She was a dedicated member of Locust Grove Baptist Church for over 60 years.
She is survived by three sons: Jesse Thurman "Tom" Starling, Jr. and his wife Jenny, Steve Starling and his wife, Cindy and David Starling and his wife, Lucretia; two daughters: Bonnie Starling Hanberry and her husband, Ed, and Barbara Starling Jackson and her husband, Kevin. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and ten great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five sisters and her extend family of caregivers. She had the most wonderful, compassionate staff at The Laurels of Hendersonville, as well as the staff of Four Seasons Hospice and was given special care by Rosie, Ruthie and too many other compassionate angels to mention.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Locust Grove Baptist Church officiated by her son, Reverend Steve Starling. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home and at other times will be at the home of David and Lucretia Starling.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in Clara's memory to Four Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020