HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Clara Jackson Mann, 88, of Flat Rock, NC went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Hendersonville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Houston Mann, her parents, Corbett and Geneva Jackson, two sisters, Jeanette Duncan and Margaret Harloam and a brother, Edward Jackson.
She was born March 29, 1931 in Polk County, NC.
She was a 1949 graduate of Dana High School, a Charter Member of Henderson County Genealogical And Historical Society.
She was a long time member of Bethel Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by her three sons, Gregory Mann of Asheville, Gary Mann of Flat Rock and Gerald Mann and his wife Robin of Candler; four grandchildren, Tyson and Taylor Banks, Tori and Trinity Mann; a great grandson, Carter Banks; two sisters, Ruth Chilen and Sherry Jackson both of Flat Rock; a brother, Thomas Jackson and his wife, Lucille of Mills River.
She also leaves a large number of nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Bethel Wesleyan Church with Rev. Tim Clark and Rev. Bob Allred officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Jackson Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Wesleyan Church, PO Box 268, Dana, NC 28724.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 1045, Candler, NC 28715.
Published in The Times-News from June 3 to June 4, 2019