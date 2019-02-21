|
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- Clarence Eugene "Gene" Stansell, age 77, went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Charleston, SC.
A native of Hendersonville, NC, he attended the former Edneyville High School, of Henderson County, NC. After graduation, he married L. Elaine Corne of Tuxedo, NC. In 1961 he enlisted in the US Navy. During his 25 year Naval career he served aboard many ships including the USS Lexington, the USS America, the USS Josephus Daniels, the USS George Bancroft, and half a dozen others. His service included aircraft carriers, destroyers, missile cruisers, battleships, and nuclear missile submarines, even a duty station of three years at the local recruiting office in Trenton New Jersey . He retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer from the submarine USS James K Polk in 1986 as a veteran of the Vietnam War and the Cold War. He retired with a chest full of metals, and a very proud family at his side. He continued his public service career by joining the North Charleston Police Department in 1986 where he served as a motorcycle officer and training officer until 1997. After retiring from the NCPD he stayed busy by driving for a local tour bus company as well as Bulldog Hiway Express. He leaves this life having expressed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Saviour, whom he saw as he entered the Gates of Heaven. His family anxiously awaits to meet him there one day. He lived his life serving his Saviour faithfully attending several Bible preaching Baptist churches. He was an example of steady faithfulness to his three sons, and to anyone else who knew him . We thank God he is in heaven, but he will be sorely missed by those who knew him best.
During Gene's service with the Navy, he and his loving wife, Elaine, along their boys, lived in Pensacola FL, Memphis TN, Norfolk VA, East Flat Rock NC, Morrisville PA, and Charleston SC.
Gene was preceded by his father and mother, Harold and Louise Stansell, and his older brother Don. He is survived by his sister Texie, (Reid) his wife Elaine, and his three sons. Chris, (Kim) Nashville, TN , Brad, Charleston, SC, and Shannon, (Kelly) Raleigh,NC. Grandchildren: Jonathan ( Cara ) Stansell, Ashley ( Calan ) Davis, Blake ( Christina ) Stansell, and Hunter Stansell. Great Grandchildren: Joy, Noelle, and Luke Stansell, and Aiden and Easton Davis. As well as many nephews, nieces, and a long list of loving friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening, February 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Coastal Light Baptist Church, 2543 Ashley River Road in Charleston. The Rev. M.E.Sears officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the US Navy.
Burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Tuxedo First Baptist Church cemetery, 30 Branch Lane, Zirconia, NC.
