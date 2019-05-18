|
Clarence J. "JR" Waugaman, born July 10, 1922 in Greensburg, PA, with all the longing of his heart, peacefully went home to his loving Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Clarence Hensel and Margaret Williams Waugaman. In addition to his parents he was also proceeded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Sylvia Katherine Bocksberger, born in Pittsburgh, PA., his brother, Harvey Beck Waugaman, and sister Geraldine W. Claar, both of Greensburg, PA.
He served in the U.S. Army, and was a watchmaker for many years. He was a Deacon and Elder at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church and served on the board of directors for Hendersonville Rescue Mission (Ministry Seven) as well as a volunteer. Throughout his life he was steadfast in his faith, committed to his church and devoted to his wife and sons.
He is survived by his two sons Charles D. Waugaman of Lexington, KY and Keith D. Waugaman of Hendersonville, NC, and nephews Byron Waugaman of Wilmington, NC and Lynn Waugaman of Greensburg, PA.
The memorial service will be held at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with the Rev. Rhett Carson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 421, Flat Rock, NC 28731, or Hendersonville Rescue Mission, 639 Maple Street, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 18 to May 19, 2019