Date of Birth: 1/30/1949 - Date of Death: 7/27/2020
FLETCHER- Clarence "Ken" Kenneth Johnson, 71, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his immediate family.
A native of Buncombe County, he resided in Henderson County since 1973. He was a self-employed plumbing contractor with C&J Plumbing for many years.
Mr. Johnson was a son of the late Leola Mae Lanning Johnson and Gordon General Johnson. He was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce Ann Johnson; daughter, Tammy Johnson Lance and husband Douglas of Mills River; sons: Roger Kenneth Johnson of Asheville, and Jerry Lee Johnson of the home; grandchildren: Callie Romero and husband Arturo, Brie Johnson, Brittney Lance, Bradley Lance, and Haley Johnson; great-granddaughter, Kenna Camp; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Trees officiating. Burial will follow at the Pittillo-Lanning Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.
