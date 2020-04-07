|
Clark Dene Duncan, our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, entered into the presence of God on April 3, 2020.
Dad was a humble, kind, and generous man. He was a Christian by faith and attended Grace Blue Ridge Church. Dad was a proud WWII and Korean War Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his parents, seven brothers and sisters, and his grandson Josh.
His main profession was as a barber. He was loved by his customers. When he lived in Florida, he was a foreman and also in the Development Dept. at Piper Aircraft Corp.
One thing he loved to do more than anything was attend flea markets. Even though he professed to be a 'loner', he loved interacting with the people there. He also enjoyed golf and poker nights with his friends. He was a cowboy at heart, loved reading Western novels, and often talked about the horses he had as a younger man. His passing has left a large hole in our lives, but we rejoice knowing he is healed and happy.
Surviving is his daughter Patricia Mendock and husband Martin; sons Michael Duncan and wife Sharon and Darren Duncan and wife Amanda; grandchildren Jessica Correa and husband Jorge, Zachary Duncan and wife Tracy, Nathan Duncan and wife Ashley, Reuben Duncan, Cody Duncan, Corey Duncan, Kyler Duncan, Cayden Duncan and Carson Duncan; several great-grandchildren; his younger brother William Duncan, Tucson AZ plus many nieces and nephews in Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii and California.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020