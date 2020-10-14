1/
Clifton Anders
Clifton "Cliff" Anders, 65, of Flat Rock, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Advent Health.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Charlie and Mary Sue Anders. Cliff is also preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Anders and a brother, Eddie Anders.
He attended Upward Christian Fellowship. Cliff worked for Cooper Construction for 35 years before his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie Anders; a son, Cory Anders and his wife, Landon, of Flat Rock; three grandchildren, Angelica Cantrell, Luke Anders, and Lucy Anders; a sister, Brenda Drake of Hendersonville; a brother, David Anders and his wife, Linda, of Virginia; mother-in-law, Lois Helen Porter of East Flat Rock; a close family friend, Jolena Cantrell; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Craver officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
