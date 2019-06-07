|
|
Clifton Ray Young, 80, of Mill Spring died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Laurel Woods after a period of declining health.
His funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel, with the Reverend Sam Beddingfield officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in "Clif's" memory be directed to Hospice of Rutherford County, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC, 28043.
Published in The Times-News from June 7 to June 8, 2019