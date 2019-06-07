Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Ray Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifton Ray Young Obituary
Clifton Ray Young, 80, of Mill Spring died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Laurel Woods after a period of declining health.
His funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel, with the Reverend Sam Beddingfield officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in "Clif's" memory be directed to Hospice of Rutherford County, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC, 28043.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now