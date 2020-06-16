Clifton W. Justice, Sr.
COLUMBUS- Clifton W. Justice, Sr., 81, of Columbus passed away, June 8, 2020 at The Laurels of Hendersonville.
A native of Henderson County, he was the husband of the late Mary Helen Justice.
He is survived by his son, Clifton W. Justice, Jr.; two daughters, Deborah Justice Skeparnis (George) and P. Candy Justice; six grandchildren, Katerina G. Skeparnis, David Andrew Justice, Eleni G. Skeparnis, Westley Allen Broom, Sophia Marie G. Skeparnis and Caleb Lee Zahn; two great-grandchildren, Alexander West Jay Justice and Natalie Mae Justice.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbus, NC with Reverend Peter McDonald officiating.
Memorials may be made by planting a tree in his memory or donations may be made to the family.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, North Carolina

Published in Times-News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
