COLUMBUS- Clifton W. Justice, Sr., 81, of Columbus passed away, June 8, 2020 at The Laurels of Hendersonville.A native of Henderson County, he was the husband of the late Mary Helen Justice.He is survived by his son, Clifton W. Justice, Jr.; two daughters, Deborah Justice Skeparnis (George) and P. Candy Justice; six grandchildren, Katerina G. Skeparnis, David Andrew Justice, Eleni G. Skeparnis, Westley Allen Broom, Sophia Marie G. Skeparnis and Caleb Lee Zahn; two great-grandchildren, Alexander West Jay Justice and Natalie Mae Justice.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbus, NC with Reverend Peter McDonald officiating.Memorials may be made by planting a tree in his memory or donations may be made to the family.