Clyde H. Freeman, of Baldwin County, AL., passed away peacefully Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born December 19, 1946 in Edneyville, NC and was a 1965 graduate of Edneyville High School subsequently receiving a football scholarship to Perkinston Junior College in Mississippi where he later graduated. He moved to Mobile and worked his way up to Vice President of Industrial Relations at Alabama Dry Dock and Shipbuilding Company before a career change becoming a Mobile Police Officer in 1985. As a Mobile Police officer, he proudly served over twenty years before retiring and was a past president of the Mobile County Law Enforcement Association.

He grew up on the family mountain, Bald Top, in North Carolina enjoying the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of Arrow. He loved carpentry and woodworking as well. Always up for a good time, his laugh and smile or grin will be missed especially by those he considered friends or family. If you were ever in trouble, he was the guy you wanted to see coming around the corner.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ramona F. Freeman and parents, Homer Judson

Freeman and Alice Christine Rhodes Reed (Frank Earl Reed). He is survived by his son, John Judson Freeman (Liz); Daughter, Shannon Osborne Johnson (Jack); Granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Freeman, Noel Phala Freeman, Mary Anne Freeman and Hannah Kay Johnson; Sisters, Velma Freeman Kenyon (Nick), Valarie Jean Reed; Brother, Timothy Frank Reed (Andrea); Uncle, Marvin Thomas Rhodes (Barbara) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He requested his remains be spread in Chatom, Alabama where he hunted, and on top of Bald Mountain in North Carolina, which will be carried out as directed at an undetermined time. There will be no service, but if so inclined, he would want donations made to any support organization of the Mobile Police Department officers of families.







