Clyde Jones, 90, of Flat Rock went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born June 28, 1929 to the late Henry and Martha Jones. Clyde was also preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; a son, Roy; granddaughter, Karen and his second wife, Christine.
Left to enjoy his memory are his four children, Sara (Jay), Brenda, Earl (Jewel) and Rita (Dennis); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four stepchildren and their families.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Richard Gardner officiating. At other times, the family will be at the family home, 210 Ridgeway Drive, Flat Rock.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.