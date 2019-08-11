|
|
July 25, 1997 – August 2, 2019
Cody T. Deso, 22, of Hendersonville, NC and formerly of Buncombe County, NC went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ early Friday morning, August 2, 2019 after an extended illness.
Cody was born on Friday, July 25, 1997 in Buncombe County to Jennifer Lynnette Deso who survives. He was a proud graduate of North Henderson High School and loved the sport of basketball. While in high school the school basketball coach made him the "little manager" of the team where he had the great privilege of leading the team out on to the court for their games. He loved it and they loved him. He was a fighter and loved life and all kinds of people. He never knew a stranger and loved the Lord with all his heart, mind and soul. He truly was special and never noticed what he could not do, only proud in what he could do.
In addition to his mother he leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother, Chase McKinley Deso; a sister, Cailin Jade McCrary; grandmother, Debra Riddle; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Eugene Deso: two great-grandmothers, Margaret Pressley Ward and Hayde Marie Nobel; two uncles, Jeffrey Ray Deso and Jason Ward Deso and three cousins, Ethan Deso, Eden Deso and Ariel Darity.
A celebration of Cody's life was held last week on Thursday afternoon, August 8, 2019 at Mud Creek Baptist Church. We wish to thank Mud Creek Baptist and all who came to celebrate with us as a family.
Cody will be forever missed by his loving and devoted family and many dear friends both on and off the court.
It is with great honor that Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC, (828) 693-5220 is presently serving the Deso family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019