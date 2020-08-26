Colby Moon

Colby Dalton Moon, 32, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Grady and Lila Moon, an uncle, Tony Corn, an aunt, Pat Moon Brackett and cousins, the McDonald twins.
He graduated from North Henderson High School and worked with All County Concrete Pumping.
Colby was a lifelong Panthers and Tarheel fan, loved fishing, camping and being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Corn Gurgew of Greer, SC; his father, Doug Moon (Rebecca) of Hendersonville; a brother, Tyler Moon (Allie) of Simpsonville, SC; maternal grandparents, James and Ellazene Corn of Hendersonville, an uncle, Rick Corn (Chris) of Huntsville AL, an aunt, Sue Moon of Hendersonville, cousins and nieces.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 30th from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Hendersonville First Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 with Rev. Steve Scoggins and Rev Greg Mathis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Services are open to all family and friends. COVID masks available at the door.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Contact Addiction Ministry, 106 Chadwick Ave, Hendersonville NC 29792 www.firstcontactwnc.org
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.