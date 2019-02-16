|
February 03, 1973- February 12, 2019
Kim Young Su was born February 03, 1973 in Korea. He arrived in the United States at four months and at age six became a citizen. His name was changed to Colin David Flanagan. He died in Jacksonville, Florida.
Colin, always strong willed, followed his own path in life. After graduating from high school he joined the Air Force and proudly served his country. Upon discharge he attended and graduated from The University of Missouri, Columbia, majoring in Hospitality Management. He worked in restaurant management before entering Johnson and Wales Culinary program in Charlotte, NC. He met chefs who would become his dear friends. Upon graduation he worked as a chef and caterer in the Carolinas and Florida. He shared his father's love of good food, cooking, and planning kitchen gardens. His father taught him cooking skills from an early age.
He is survived by his parents Dennis and Victoria Flanagan of Flat Rock, NC. Additionally his dear friends Matt and Kristy Vasquez of Atlantic Beach, Fl., and Lori Pearson of Moncks Corner, SC. Sadly he is predeceased by his dear friend Chef Shane Pearson, and his partner in mischief- Victoria's mother, his Nana.
He was a good friend to those who broke bread with him and got to know him.
Colin shared his mother's passion in conservation, preservation and renovation. She taught him -in his own words-how to use tools, design kitchen spaces, and most importantly, to be kind.
Colin asked that his dream of creating a cookbook -Historical Carolinas -be fulfilled. Memorials for this purpose can be sent to Historic Flat Rock, Inc., P.O. Box 295, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Graveside services at St. John in the Wilderness Church, Flat Rock, NC will be this summer.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 16, 2019