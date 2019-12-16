|
|
August 6, 1932 to November 30, 2019
Colleen Svea Lindberg Olson, 87, of Etowah, NC passed away early Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 after a brief illness in her home with her family near her side.
Colleen was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 6, 1932. She was born with a beautiful voice and sang throughout her school years in Minneapolis, MN. In 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Norman, and embarked on a life as a Ford Motor Company executive's wife, relocating frequently while raising her family and singing in the choir at the local churches where they were members.
In 1980 after Norman's retirement, Norman and Colleen settled in Etowah, NC, where she worked as an administrative assistant and choir director of Etowah United Methodist Church. Norman passed away in May 1993.
Colleen frequently sang solos at church and funeral services. She was a member of the vocal group, Mountain Majesties. Colleen was an avid dog lover and spent her last year's caring for her rescue dog, Poke.
Colleen is survived by her four children, Jenni Honecker (Dale), Lisa Olson (Eric), Carrie Jones (Doug), and Eric Olson (Wendi); nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Etowah United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Four Seasons Hospice in Hendersonville, NC.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019