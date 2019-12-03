|
Ms. Connie Lee Garren, age 95, of Hendersonville passed away on November 26, 2019 at her home. She was born August 28, 1924 in St. Clair, MO; a daughter of the late William and Cordia Bowels Sharp. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Rich in 1969 and husband, Allard Garren in 2010 and her daughter, Sharon Cook.
She loved animals and craftwork. She was the Craft Director for Holland America Cruise Lines alongside her husband Allard who was the Chaplin. She made countless quilts, scarves, and hats with her skilled hands and donated those to charities.
She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Thompson and her husband, Jim of Juno Beach, FL; six grandsons and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December, 5, 2019 at Hendersonville First Baptist Church Chapel with Pastor Chris Thompson officiating. Burial will be held on December 16, 2019 at Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.
