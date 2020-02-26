Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Connita (Stepp) Middleton

Connita (Stepp) Middleton Obituary
SANTEE, SC- Connita Stepp Middleton, 69, of Santee, SC and formerly of Henderson County went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020.
She was a native of Henderson County and had lived in Santee for the past 19 years. She was the daughter of the late Milas and Lois Skiver Stepp.
She loved gardening and bird watching.
She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Teddy Joe Middleton SR.; children, Delree Winters (John), Shawnee Moody, Jason Hardin, Joseph Hardin (Amanda), Jacob Hardin, Tammy Simmons (Ollie), Kimberly Middleton (Michael), Maureen Middleton, Joe Middleton JR; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Craine (Tom); a brother, Wayne Stepp and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29th at Jackson Funeral Service with a service following with Rev. Norman Bayne officiating.
Flowers are good or donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
