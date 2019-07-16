|
Constance "Connie" (Germain) Navesky passed peacefully at Champlain Valley Senior Community (CVSC), Willsboro, NY, at the age of 86 on July 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Connie was born September 25, 1932 in Glen Cove, NY, the daughter of Maude (Farmer) and George Germain. Connie attended Glen Cove High School, where she met her husband John. They married on April 25, 1953 and built their home and raised their three children in Bayville, NY. Connie worked as the secretary for a Nassau County Family Court Judge until her retirement. She was a Sunday school teacher and Lay Leader at the Bayville United Methodist Church and a Girl Scout leader. In the 1970's Connie became a certified yoga instructor at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat, Bahamas, teaching yoga until the age of 80. Connie and John retired to the warmth and beauty of Hendersonville, NC. In Hendersonville, Connie was active in the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), was a member of the Joseph McDowell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), continued her Sunday school teaching, and yoga instructing. Connie had a lifetime passion for gardening, knitting and crocheting afghans, socks, and sweaters for her family and charitable organizations.
Cherishing her memory are her husband of 66 years, John; Son Peter (Daphne); Daughters Karen Racette (Peter) and Alyce; Granddaughters Anndrea Navesky; Laurinda Ogburn (Corey); Erin Griffin (Andy Testo); Katie Racette; Hannah Racette; and Great-Granddaughter Lilyanna. Connie was predeceased by her brothers Edward and Alfred.
The family thanks the Palliative Care and R7 staff at Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital (CVPH) and High Peaks Hospice. The family extends deep appreciation for the exceptional care given to Mom by the staff of CVSC.
There will be no calling hours, private family arrangements only. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to High Peaks Hospice in Saranac Lake, NY, or a hospice in your local community, in Connie's name.
There will be no calling hours, private family arrangements only. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to High Peaks Hospice in Saranac Lake, NY, or a hospice in your local community, in Connie's name.
