Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Sumner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Franklin Sumner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Curtis Franklin Sumner Obituary
Curtis Franklin Sumner, 77, of Yelm Washington passed away unexpectly on Sunday June 2nd.
He was born in Hendersonville N.C., the son of Frank & Eloree Sumner.
Curt was a Graduate of Edneyville High School. He had specialized training and education as he served in the Navy SeaBees.
He served as Project Manager in the field of construction in NC MD Co and Wa. He volunteered his carpentry skills to The Refuge in Wa state whenever a special project was needed. In retirement he enjoyed working with his son Clark at their restaurant, The Cattleman in Wa.
Curtis always enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, cars, racing friends and family.
He is survived by his sister Deanna Heuer & Husband Kitt of Pennsylvania.
His wife Catherine, son Clark & wife Samantha Sumner of Yelm Washington.
Son Curtis Dwayne Sumner of Denton NC
Daughter Kerris Drake & husband Darryl of Hendersonville NC
7 grandchildren with one deceased and 5 great grandchildren.
Family and Friends will be received June 15th 4 to 7pm at Fruitland Baptist Church for a "Celebration of Life".
Published in The Times-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.