Curtis Franklin Sumner, 77, of Yelm Washington passed away unexpectly on Sunday June 2nd.
He was born in Hendersonville N.C., the son of Frank & Eloree Sumner.
Curt was a Graduate of Edneyville High School. He had specialized training and education as he served in the Navy SeaBees.
He served as Project Manager in the field of construction in NC MD Co and Wa. He volunteered his carpentry skills to The Refuge in Wa state whenever a special project was needed. In retirement he enjoyed working with his son Clark at their restaurant, The Cattleman in Wa.
Curtis always enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, cars, racing friends and family.
He is survived by his sister Deanna Heuer & Husband Kitt of Pennsylvania.
His wife Catherine, son Clark & wife Samantha Sumner of Yelm Washington.
Son Curtis Dwayne Sumner of Denton NC
Daughter Kerris Drake & husband Darryl of Hendersonville NC
7 grandchildren with one deceased and 5 great grandchildren.
Family and Friends will be received June 15th 4 to 7pm at Fruitland Baptist Church for a "Celebration of Life".
Published in The Times-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019