Elizabeth Dale Moreau Killinger, 92, died peacefully at Elizabeth House, a facility for hospice care in Flat Rock, NC, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Trenton, NJ, on July 29, 1927, Dale was raised in nearby Flemington, the county seat of Hunterdon County. She was the eldest of four daughters born to the late Daniel Howard Moreau and his wife, Lillis Dale Simmonds Moreau.
Dale graduated from Flemington High School in 1945, attended Middlebury College, and married Jack B. Killinger on August 30, 1947 at the Flemington Presbyterian Church. As Jack advanced in his career with Kraft Foods, the family moved often, and in retirement, Dale and Jack chose Flat Rock, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina.
Jack predeceased Dale on July 20, 2001. She is survived by her three sons, David, Stephen and his wife Martha, and Daniel and his wife Linda; by three grandchildren; and by Dale's sister Anne Moreau Thomas, of Flemington. In addition to her husband, Dale was predeceased by sisters Margaret Moreau Willett and Janet Moreau Levesley.
Dale was a member of Pinecrest Presbyterian where she helped with church mailings and communications, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she greatly enjoyed her involvement in group sewing projects to honor veterans in need. She was also an avid gardener, a voracious reader and daily crossword puzzle fan.
Memorials may be sent to Pinecrest Presbyterian Church (PO Box 421, Flat Rock, NC 28731) and the Daughters of The American Revolution (Joseph McDowell Chapter, 110 Fawncrest Ct, Flat Rock, NC 28731). Thos. Shepherd & Son funeral home of Hendersonville, NC is in charge of the arrangements, which are not yet set.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020