Dale "Chip" Lee lost a short battle with cancer on August 11, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, while surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Miami, Florida on June 9, 1947, he was the son of the late Donald and Eleanor Campbell Lee. He previously lived in Hendersonville, North Carolina where he met Kathy at the home of Skip and Shay Gibson, their mutual friends.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, traveling throughout the beautiful United States, watching FSU sports, but most importantly, he truly adored doting on his grandchildren who will forever cherish the time they spent with him.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Halligan Lee; children, Scott (Tiffany) Lee, Jamie (Kerry) Wilkie of Hendersonville; stepdaughters, Kelli Lee Holder and Erin (Jason) DeGroff of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Lauren Wilkie, Connor, Emmy, Aiden, Kael Michael, Katelyn and Maddox. Locally he is survived by a nephew, Gary (Tamera) Lee. He is also survived by numerous extended family members and friends.
Although we are brokenhearted to lose such a special man, Chip's kind and loving spirit will continue to live on in each of us. A celebration of life gathering is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your favorite charity. The full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019