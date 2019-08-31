|
|
Dan Waters, 76, of Hendersonville was called home on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Lodge at Mills River following a period of declining health. A native of Henderson County, he was a son of the late Dan and Georgia Waters.
Dan was a graduate of North Buncombe High School and worked as a warehouse manager in the HVAC industry prior to retiring. He was then employed by Hot Dog World for many years. Dan was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and the Saluda and French Broad Masonic Lodges. He enjoyed building birdhouses. Dan traveled all 50 states, Mexico, Canada and Israel. He loved wide-open spaces and telling stories. Dan was an outgoing man who made everyone his friend.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Donna; son, Curtis Waters (Danielle); daughter, Tammy Rogers (Michael); grandchildren, Alexis Sweatt (Patrick), Ben Waters, Zackery Rogers and Scott Waters; great-grandson, Blake Sweatt.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Mills River with Pastor Robert Ponder and Pastor Mike Goforth officiating.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019