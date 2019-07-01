|
|
Daniel "Danny" McCarson, age 56, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on June 28, 2019. Danny was born in Henderson County on June 9, 1963 to Dewitt McCarson and the late Gail Corn Beaudry.
Danny was a former EMT, as well as an HVAC technician. He will be remembered for his master craftsmanship and carpentry accomplishments. He was a lover of music, and enjoyed playing the guitar. When Danny was in good health he was known to be an avid bowler, and was usually found working in his flower or vegetable garden. He had a broad knowledge of plants and trees, a real "green thumb" person.
Danny is survived by the love of his life, Linda Davis of the home; his father, Dewitt McCarson and Judy Conner of Mill Springs; two sisters, Jeanette McCarson Carbeil and Lisa McCarson Ashe and husband John, both of Etowah; three nieces; a nephew; six great-nephews and one great-niece.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Flowers are accepted and appreciated, but those wishing to make a memorial, please consider Four Seasons Hospice at 221 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC, 28792.
Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from July 1 to July 2, 2019