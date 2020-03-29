|
Daniel Sizemore Ward, Sr. age 75 went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital. It was a 25 day struggle but God had other plans for him. He will leave a hole in our lives. He was a loving, gentle, caring man with a huge heart.
He was born May 30,1944 to the late Theo Ward & Leona Sizemore King he had four half-brothers, Larry, Luther, Ricky & Leroy and a half-sister, Diane Bentley all of Hendersonville. He was raised on a farm by his grandparents, Zollie and Mintie Ward. He enjoyed his childhood on the farm with his three cousins, Z.F Ward, Kathy King & Lois Ann Gordon.
He married the love of his life Sylvia Jane Steele (Ward) in 1967 and was a dedicated husband for 52 years. They had three sons and five grandchildren: son, Danny Ward, Jr; granddaughter, Haley Whitaker; grandson, Hunter Ward and son-in-law Brandon Whitaker; daughter-in-law, Angie Byrd Ward; son, Brian Ward and wife, Rhonda Greene Ward; granddaughter, Ashley Ward; son, Michael Ward and wife, Christy Allison Ward; grandson, Cameron Ward; and granddaughter, Chelsea Ward all of Hendersonville.
Daniel worked many jobs over the years General Electric, Berkeley Mills & Western Southern Life Insurance. He enjoyed photography and worked as an industrial photographer for General Electric and enjoyed capturing Weddings, Ball teams and other events. He spent time in the service and worked as an MP in his earlier years.
He was a wonderful Husband, Father and Papaw that loved his family so much. He will be missed greatly, but we will see him again someday. Rest peacefully Sweet Man. We Love you forever.
Published in The Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020