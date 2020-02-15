|
Daniel W. Fyfe, 83, of Hendersonville passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hendersonville Health and Rehab. A native of Missouri, he had resided in Henderson County since 1963. He was the husband of the late Charlotte Fyfe, who died in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Daniel was the pastor of Anderson Chapel for over 50 years. He also worked 23 years at General Instrument in Fairview, and then another 23 years for Walmart. He collected pocket watches and enjoyed learning all he could about church history. He loved his family and cherished spending time with them. Daniel was always willing to help those in need.
He is survived by his son, John Fyfe and his wife, Pam; granddaughters, Stephanie and Kimberly; brother, James Fyfe and his wife, Marlyn; sister-in-law, Dorothy Boyer and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Edward Bender officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2pm in the chapel prior to the service.
