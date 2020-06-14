Danny Charlie House, 82, of Fletcher, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at Four Seasons Hospice, Flat Rock.
Born in Vance County, he was the husband of Patricia "Pat" (Hart) House of Fletcher, and the son of the late Connie Charlie and Grace Ellen (Hock) House. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie Best.
He attended Trinity of Fairview Church in Fairview, and was the Owner and President of Trade Master Contracting. Danny was an Army veteran.
Danny was a kind-hearted man who loved his family. He was a hard-worker and dedicated, and generous to his employees. An accomplished athlete, he played football for Davidson College and was then chosen in the 1961draft by the Dallas Texans. Although he didn't play for them, he eventually played for the Fort Benning Doughboys while in the Army.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by 5 children: Kim Spivey (Marty) of Charleston, SC; Ann Best of Fletcher; Amy Pearce (David) of Hendersonville; Ellen Hair (Russell) of Fletcher; and Daniel House (Rocio) of Charleston, SC; 18 grandchildren; and a sister, Margie House Brummitt of Henderson, NC.
Memorial services will be private.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Born in Vance County, he was the husband of Patricia "Pat" (Hart) House of Fletcher, and the son of the late Connie Charlie and Grace Ellen (Hock) House. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie Best.
He attended Trinity of Fairview Church in Fairview, and was the Owner and President of Trade Master Contracting. Danny was an Army veteran.
Danny was a kind-hearted man who loved his family. He was a hard-worker and dedicated, and generous to his employees. An accomplished athlete, he played football for Davidson College and was then chosen in the 1961draft by the Dallas Texans. Although he didn't play for them, he eventually played for the Fort Benning Doughboys while in the Army.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by 5 children: Kim Spivey (Marty) of Charleston, SC; Ann Best of Fletcher; Amy Pearce (David) of Hendersonville; Ellen Hair (Russell) of Fletcher; and Daniel House (Rocio) of Charleston, SC; 18 grandchildren; and a sister, Margie House Brummitt of Henderson, NC.
Memorial services will be private.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.